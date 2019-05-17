Woman charged with DUI after crash with 3 kids in the car

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Middletown Township Police arrested a Penndel woman for allegedly driving under the influence while three of her children were in the vehicle.At 5:30 p.m. on May 10, 23-year-old Mackenzie Stanley crashed her minivan into two cars before coming to a stop on a front lawn on the 100 block of Forsythia way in Levittown, Pa."She was obviously intoxicated. She was the driver of the vehicle. She was barely able to stand on her own, she had an unsteady gait, bloodshot eyes. A strong odor of alcoholic beverage on her person," said Lieutenant John Michniewicz of the Middletown Township Police Department.Stanley crashed into Christian Gallardo's SUV."She was flying, just at the very last second I saw her speed was so high she couldn't maintain the curve," said Gallardo.When the van stopped, Gallardo rushed over. Two children climbed out."I hear from inside the van, 'There's one more! I can't get them out," said Gallardo.He looked inside the car and found an infant unbuckled in his car seat. "When I picked him up out of the seat, I froze. Thinking, how is this kid still here?"Everyone involved survived the crash without injury.Police officers found open alcohol containers inside the van.Stanley is facing more than a dozen charges, including DUI and endangering the welfare of a child.Stanley's three children were placed into the care of her mother.Stanley is now out on $25,000 unsecured bond.