Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run in West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is in critical condition following a hit-and-run in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia.It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday at 74th Street and Ogontz Avenue.Police said the woman was struck by a driver at the scene who did not stop.She was taken to Einstein Medical Center.Authorities have not released a description of the vehicle at this time.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.