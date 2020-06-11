Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run in West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is in critical condition following a hit-and-run in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday at 74th Street and Ogontz Avenue.

Police said the woman was struck by a driver at the scene who did not stop.

She was taken to Einstein Medical Center.

Authorities have not released a description of the vehicle at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west oak lane (philadelphia)hit and runpedestrian struckpedestrian injuredhit and run accident
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 bodies recovered after teens go missing in Schuylkill River
Officer facing charges after unjustified use of force: Officials
NJ man pleads for kidney transplant after donor changes mind
Bodies found are 2 Idaho kids missing since September, relatives say
N.J. officer, K9 help find missing boy sleeping under tree
FedEx worker fired after protest video shows imitation of George Floyd's death
Gov. Wolf, GOP lawmakers clash over emergency declaration
Show More
Fmr. Mayor Nutter shares thoughts on protests and lasting change
School sports, more outdoor activities can resume in yellow phase
AccuWeather: Hottest Day So Far This Year, Tropical Downpours Thursday
West Philly's "Grandma" recognized by National Guard for generosity during riots
Delco nurse caring for feral cats in spare time
More TOP STORIES News