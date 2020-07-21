race in america

California woman demands to see landscaper's 'papers' in video

RANCHO MIRAGE, California -- A woman is captured on video confronting a landscaper and demanding to see his "papers" while he mows a lawn at a housing complex in California.

Landscaper Juan Mendez recorded the confrontation, which started when the woman blew him a kiss and stood right in front of him.

"Can you show me your papers?" the woman says in the video.

Mendez asks the woman to keep a distance. She wasn't wearing a mask.

"You want to see my papers? Are you immigration?" Mendez says after the woman asks again to see his papers.

The landscaper says the same woman has interrupted his work before.

Officials say they have conducted an investigation at the city-owned affordable housing complex.

They say some type of action will be taken, but wouldn't provide any details.

