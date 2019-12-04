Medford woman found stabbed to death in Camden park

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities in New Jersey have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a Burlington County woman whose body was discovered in a Camden park.

The discovery was made around 3 p.m. Monday in Farnham Park on the 1600 block of Baird Boulevard, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Joseph Wysocki.

Authorities say the victim, 31-year-old Hayley Steinberg, of Medford, was found suffering from multiple stab wounds. Her death was ruled a homicide.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Camden County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 422-6291.
