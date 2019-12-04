Medford woman found stabbed to death in Camden park

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities in New Jersey have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a Burlington County woman whose body was discovered in a Camden park.The discovery was made around 3 p.m. Monday in Farnham Park on the 1600 block of Baird Boulevard, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Joseph Wysocki.Authorities say the victim, 31-year-old Hayley Steinberg, of Medford, was found suffering from multiple stab wounds. Her death was ruled a homicide.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call the Camden County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 422-6291.