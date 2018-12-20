Woman gets 1 day in jail for giving marijuana to toddlers

Two North Carolina women get jail time for allowing three toddlers to smoke marijuana. (WGHP)

By
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WPVI) --
Two North Carolina women who were caught on video allowing three toddlers to smoke marijuana will spend time in jail.

WTVD-TV reports that the video, posted on social media, sparked outrage across the country. The children ranged in ages from 18 months old to 3 years old.

A judge found 18-year-old Candice Little of Winston Salem guilty of three counts of misdemeanor child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

With time served and a partially suspended sentence, Little will serve one day in jail.
Last month 21-year-old Michaela Pearson, who was with Little babysitting the children, pleaded guilty to the same charges and will serve less than a year in jail.

-----
