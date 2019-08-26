Woman killed, firefighter injured in fast-moving house fire in West Deptford, New Jersey

WEST DEPTFORD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A woman was killed in what firefighters called a fast-moving house fire in West Deptford Township, New Jersey Monday morning.

It broke out around 1:40 a.m. on the 1500 block of Division Street.

Flames were showing from the house when firefighters arrived. The fire was so intense fire crews were forced to evacuate the building.

The body of a 75-year-old woman from the house after the fire was extinguished. Officials said the woman was the widow of a retired police officer.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with injuries.

