May's Landing man charged with murder in mother's death

Thursday, March 21, 2024
MAYS LANDING, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man has been charged with murder in the death of his 74-year-old mother, according to police in Hamilton Township, New Jersey.

Officers responded to a 911 call at about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday and found a woman dead inside a home on the 6300 block of Quinn Avenue in May's Landing.

The woman was identified as Melba Daly, of Mays Landing.

According to police, an investigation led to the arrest of her son, Sean Daly, 53, also of Mays Landing.

Daly was charged with murder and weapons offenses, police said.

The death is currently being investigated by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office's Major Crimes Unit and the Hamilton Township Police Department.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call 609-909-7666.

ON NOW