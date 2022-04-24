Woman shot, killed in city's Frankford section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a homicide in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood.
Police say a 19-year-old woman was shot on the 2000 block of Bridge Street near Jackson Street.
Action News is told she lived on that block, and was standing with a group of men when one of them shot her.
Investigators believe all those involved knew each other.
The shooter got away.
This was the second homicide that took place in Frankford on Saturday. The first one happened less than a mile away.
