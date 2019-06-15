Woman shot and killed inside deli in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An argument between groups turned deadly when someone fired a shot inside a corner store striking a 40-year-old female employee in her head.The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at a deli that sits on a triangle where Girard, 23rd and Cecil B. Moore streets intersect.Police say the gunman fired the shot from the entrance on the Cecil B. Moore side.The woman was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital. She was pronounced dead at 2 p.m.A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene. Police say they received more information about a second person of interest at another location.They rushed to that location and placed another male into custody.Residents watched as the police processed the scene. Many were fearful of talking and fed up with violence on this North Philadelphia block."They need to put these guns down. Put them down. We're afraid to come out of the house now. I come to the store I go right back to my house. I'm scared to sit on the step now," said one resident.