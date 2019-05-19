Woman shot inside her Philadelphia Housing Authority apartment, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is in critical condition after being shot in her apartment in the city's Point Breeze section early Sunday.It happened around 1:40 a.m. on the 2100 block of Dickinson Street in the Cassie L. Holly court apartments.Police have taken a 50-year-old neighbor into custody.The woman is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to her stomach.Another resident told Action News the suspect had texted her earlier in the day, saying he was going to shoot her.So far, police have not commented on the alleged text message.