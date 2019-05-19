Woman shot inside her Philadelphia Housing Authority apartment, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is in critical condition after being shot in her apartment in the city's Point Breeze section early Sunday.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. on the 2100 block of Dickinson Street in the Cassie L. Holly court apartments.

Police have taken a 50-year-old neighbor into custody.

The woman is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to her stomach.

Another resident told Action News the suspect had texted her earlier in the day, saying he was going to shoot her.

So far, police have not commented on the alleged text message.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newsphilly newsgun violenceshootingguns
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. trooper dies after being found unresponsive outside car
Commencement speaker vows to pay off class of 2019's student loans
Defunct Bethlehem Steel's 21-story HQ imploded
8-year-old girl kidnapped in Texas found safe, police say
Ford adds 270,000 cars to recall for unintended rollaways
AccuWeather: Still Warm, Humid Monday
Cherry Hill Target store evacuated after gas line struck
Show More
Eagles' Chris Long says he's retiring after 11 seasons
Police: Teen killed in Frankford double shooting
Woman fatally shot in head in North Philadelphia
5-car crash leaves several injured in South Philly
Biden rejects Democrats' anger in call for national unity
More TOP STORIES News