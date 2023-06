Two people were being treated on Sunday afternoon after a shooting in Wilmington, Delaware

The shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. near North Scott and West Second streets.

Police said a 68-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were shot.

The woman was found at the scene, and the man was found at a nearby hospital. Police said it is not clear if the man drove himself to the hospital.

The man and the woman are both expected to survive.