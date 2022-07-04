stabbing

80-year-old woman stabbed multiple times in NJ grocery store parking lot; suspect in custody

Authorities said the stabbing happened in the parking lot of the Acme store at 608 West Nicholson Road.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News On Demand

AUDUBON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say he stabbed a woman in a grocery store parking lot on Sunday afternoon in Audubon, New Jersey.

Authorities said the stabbing happened in the parking lot of the Acme store at 608 West Nicholson Road.

An 80-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times as she loaded groceries into her car, authorities said.

She was taken to Cooper University Hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

Altirik Higgins, 40, of Philadelphia, was taken into custody in connection to the stabbing.

Higgins is charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses. He is being held in the Camden County Correctional Facility.

A motive for the stabbing was not yet known.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
auduboncrimearrestnew jersey newsstabbingacme markets
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Police: Man charged with fatally stabbing 56-year-old in Roxborough
'Racial profiling at its worst': Pa. teen executed in 1931 exonerated
3 people stabbed in Philadelphia's Kensington section
16-year-old stabbed to death in Trenton
TOP STORIES
Multiple shot along parade route in Illinois, sources say
6-year-old, 7-year-old shot in Wilmington
Man shot during botched robbery at Penn's Landing
AccuWeather: Sunny, nice for the 4th of July
July Fourth festivities to begin along Ben Franklin Parkway
Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list for 2022
Travel trouble with flights, gas prices continues this 4th of July
Show More
Tips on keeping pets safe, happy during 4th of July celebrations
Woman shot, killed in Philadelphia's Frankford section
Jayland Walker was unarmed when 8 Ohio officers opened fire on him
Motive likely not terror-related in Copenhagen mall shooting
Thousands of dead anchovies wash ashore, fall from sky in California
More TOP STORIES News