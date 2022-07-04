80-year-old woman stabbed multiple times in NJ grocery store parking lot; suspect in custody

AUDUBON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say he stabbed a woman in a grocery store parking lot on Sunday afternoon in Audubon, New Jersey.Authorities said the stabbing happened in the parking lot of the Acme store at 608 West Nicholson Road.An 80-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times as she loaded groceries into her car, authorities said.She was taken to Cooper University Hospital where she was listed in stable condition.Altirik Higgins, 40, of Philadelphia, was taken into custody in connection to the stabbing.Higgins is charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses. He is being held in the Camden County Correctional Facility.A motive for the stabbing was not yet known.