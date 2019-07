CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Camden County police are investigating the stabbing of a woman inside a cemetery.It happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Ferry Avenue and Mt. Ephraim Avenue in Camden.The victim was taken to a local hospital. She is listed in stable condition.There is no word on any arrests or a motive.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.