Woman to remain jailed in identical twin sister's slaying

CAMDEN, N.J. -- A New Jersey woman accused of stabbing her identical twin to death during a street fight will remain jailed until her trial on aggravated manslaughter charges.

A state judge issued the ruling Thursday.

Camden County prosecutors say 27-year-old Amanda Ramirez initially denied stabbing her sister, Anna, at the Centennial Village Apartments in Camden early Saturday. They say she later admitted to the stabbing but said she acted in self-defense after her sister got a knife and came at her.

Prosecutors say those claims are contradicted by a woman who saw most of the fight, though she didn't see the stabbing occur.

Amanda Ramirez's public defender says she didn't purposely kill her sister and sought to have her released on house arrest.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crimenew jersey newsstabbing
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fisher-Price recalls 71,000 inclined infant sleeper accessories
Hahnemann employees rally to save hospital from closing
Ocean City beachgoers upset over Frenchy's umbrellas
Woman critical following hit and run on Roosevelt Blvd.
Supreme Court blocks census citizenship question for now
Supreme Court won't block districts drawn for partisan gain
Police officer hits pedestrian while responding to call
Show More
Students make business out of creating healthy food
AccuWeather: Blazing Sun, Hot Afternoon Temperatures Today
Free HIV tests for National HIV Testing Day
12-year-old contracts rare flesh-eating bacteria on vacation to Florida beach
Treasury's watchdog to look into Tubman $20 bill delay
More TOP STORIES News