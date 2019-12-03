Woman's body found in Camden park

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities in Burlington County are investigating the death of woman whose body was discovered in a Camden park.The discovery was made around 3 p.m. Monday in Farnham Park on the 1600 block of Baird Boulevard, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Joseph Wysocki.Officials said the victim was a 31-year-old woman; her name has not been released.The cause of death is unknown at this time.