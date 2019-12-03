Woman's body found in Camden park

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities in Burlington County are investigating the death of woman whose body was discovered in a Camden park.

The discovery was made around 3 p.m. Monday in Farnham Park on the 1600 block of Baird Boulevard, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Joseph Wysocki.

Officials said the victim was a 31-year-old woman; her name has not been released.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.
