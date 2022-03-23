Careers

Sharrie Williams takes part in panel on careers for women

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Sharrie Williams takes part in panel on careers for women

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- High school girls were inspired to think about their future careers today.

Junior Achievement of Southeastern Pennsylvania hosted a virtual panel discussion to empower the students.

Representatives from Wells Fargo, SEPTA, Janssen Pharmaceuticals and Lockheed Martin spoke about their industry experience and how women are now excelling in so-called non-traditional careers.

I had the honor of moderating today's discussion and sharing my career journey. It was a very inspirational chat!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careers
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Murder charges filed in I-95 crash that killed troopers, pedestrian
Some evidence photos released in Bob Saget's death investigation
Pfizer recalls some blood pressure pills due to potential carcinogen
School van involved in Bucks Co. crash, injuries reported
Moderna vaccine performs as well in children as adults: company
Local lawmaker aims to end Philly's illegal dirt bike, ATV riding
Tornado rips through New Orleans and its suburbs, killing 1
Show More
Defending record, Jackson back for 3rd day of hearings | LIVE
Six Flags Great Adventure raises wages up to $20 per hour
AccuWeather: Rain Developing This Afternoon
Top-ranked Barty retires at 25, goes out on her own terms
Massive fire breaks out at PepsiCo factory fire in NJ
More TOP STORIES News