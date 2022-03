WOODBURY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident that left a woman seriously injured in Woodbury, New Jersey.The incident happened Friday around 9 p.m. near a church on the 200 Block of North Evergreen Avenue.Officials say the woman was found lying in the roadway.She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.Police have not released a description of the striking vehicle.No further details have been provided at this time.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.