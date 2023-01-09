WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man charged with murder in Woodbury, New Jersey shooting

Tyler McKinney is charged with murder, robbery and other crimes, officials said.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
Monday, January 9, 2023 11:09PM
Man charged with murder in Woodbury, New Jersey shooting
EMBED <>More Videos

Tyler McKinney surrendered to members of the U.S. Marshal's Regional Fugitive Task Force.

WOODBURY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man is now in custody following a murder that happened earlier this month in Woodbury, New Jersey.

On Wednesday, officers responded to Franklin and Wallace streets and discovered 21-year-old Brandon Blanton suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was later pronounced dead, police said.

During the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for the suspect, 22-year-old Tyler McKinney of Philadelphia.

On Sunday, McKinney surrendered to members of the U.S. Marshal's Regional Fugitive Task Force/Camden Division and Gloucester Counter Prosecutor's Office in Woodbury.

McKinney is charged with murder, robbery and other crimes, officials said.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW