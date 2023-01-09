Man charged with murder in Woodbury, New Jersey shooting

Tyler McKinney is charged with murder, robbery and other crimes, officials said.

WOODBURY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man is now in custody following a murder that happened earlier this month in Woodbury, New Jersey.

On Wednesday, officers responded to Franklin and Wallace streets and discovered 21-year-old Brandon Blanton suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was later pronounced dead, police said.

During the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for the suspect, 22-year-old Tyler McKinney of Philadelphia.

On Sunday, McKinney surrendered to members of the U.S. Marshal's Regional Fugitive Task Force/Camden Division and Gloucester Counter Prosecutor's Office in Woodbury.

McKinney is charged with murder, robbery and other crimes, officials said.