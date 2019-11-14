Worker rescued from 100-foot McDonald's golden arches sign in Ohio

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Emergency crews had to rescue a worker from a high-rise McDonald's sign in Ohio Wednesday.

Matt Keller was trapped 100 feet in the air for more than hour, WLWT reports.

He went up to do maintenance on the McDonald's sign when the lift he was using shut itself off.



Thankfully, Keller had a phone on him.

"We're in constant contact with him, talking to him on the phone. He's remaining calm," Middletown Fire Chief Paul Lolli said. "It's probably a little bit colder and windier up there than it is here on the ground."
It was below freezing at the time.

Keller was wearing heated gear as he waited to be rescued by the Butler County Technical Rescue team.

"We got a 110-foot aerial ladder that has a bucket on it from the city of Monroe and the tech rescue team is going up in that bucket, getting a rope system tied up, a harness, a full body harness," Lolli said.

Once at the top, the tech rescue team harnessed Keller up and got him into their bucket.



Keller landed safely on solid ground, extremely calm for being stuck 100 feet in the air.

"I wasn't scared of anything. I'm used to it," Keller said.

He said he knew he could only do so much on the arches.

"Stay calm, make a phone call and have them come get me," Keller said.
