World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Warminster with motorcycle group

WARMINSTER TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A World War II veteran from Bucks County was honored for his service during his 100th birthday party on Saturday.

Walter Blowitski served in the U.S. Navy.

In Warminster, the Warrior Watch Motorcycle Group held a special ceremony recognizing Blowitski for his heroism.

The ceremony included gifts and commemorative coins.

Afterward, the group went inside to enjoy a birthday luncheon.

From 6abc, happy birthday, Blowitski!