Man shot, killed in the city's Wynnefield section: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide in the city's Wynnefield section this Friday.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 1800 hundred block of North Georges Lane.

Police say a man, about 20-years-old, was shot multiple times throughout the upper torso.

The victim whose identity remains unknown was taken to Lankenau Hospital and pronounced dead.

No weapon has been recovered. There is no word of any arrest made at this time.
