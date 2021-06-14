Yardbird putting a sustainable spin on patio furniture

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Yardbird has been creating high-end patio furniture for more than five years.The company launched online but quickly found the need to have showrooms for people to try out the furniture.Yardbird specializes in eco-friendly furniture using recycled aluminum and ocean plastic in the making of their pieces.You can find everything from deep seating favorites like love seats, sofas sets and sectionals or try one of the fire tables to heat your space on cooler evenings.Dining has become one of the top sellers with more people creating space at home during the pandemic.340 West DeKalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA 19406