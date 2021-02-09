Mass vaccination clinic in Delco temporarily closes due to lack of vaccines

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10315890" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A vaccine shortage in Pennsylvania is frustrating officials in Delaware and Montgomery counties.

YEADON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The frustration due to the lack of COVID-19 vaccines is growing in suburban Philadelphia counties.In Delaware County, a mass vaccination clinic in Yeadon had to temporarily close due to a lack of vaccines. Officials tell Action News they only received 1,000 doses last week."We're running this week only at our Aston center because the fact is we don't have enough doses," said County Councilman Kevin Madden.Officials hope the Yeadon site will open next week.That news is extremely disappointing for neighbors like Vincent Sculli of Springfield. He has pre-existing conditions. He also says he's heard crickets after registering on the county website."I've known people in Delaware County that have died from COVID and have gotten COVID. I don't want to be another statistic. I need accurate information and to get this done as soon as possible," said Sculli.Retired teacher Michelle Dugan of Upper Darby agrees. She, like everyone, wants her life back and that includes seeing her grandkids more."We actually drove to Ocean City on Saturday and walked the boardwalk. That was great, just to feel like we were alive," said Dugan.But before she does anything, she wants the vaccine."Is the problem that they're not producing it? Is the problem that it's sitting in a warehouse? Is the problem distribution?" asked Dugan.Both Sculli and Dugan also say the fact that there are so many places to get a vaccine, like local pharmacies, is too confusing.Councilman Madden says they've been pleading with the state for a more streamlined operation, and that involves more vaccine deliveries."It's confusing to the public when they have no idea who to call. They see these various pharmacies that have appointment spots, they don't where to start," said Madden. "The public expects to go to the county and yet the county is only getting 1,000 or 2,000 doses. That makes no sense and puts us in a position where we disappoint the public."