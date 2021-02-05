Vaccine shortage causing frustration: 'We only got 1,000 vaccines this past week'

"We only got 1,000 vaccines this past week. We certainly asked for more than that," said County Councilman Kevin Madden.
The county has two mass vaccination sites, one in Yeadon and another in Aston. Madden says they're ready to vaccinate the more than 500,000 people who live in the region.
He says the percentage of residents who've been given both doses of vaccine is also small.
"It's a little over 1% at this point. It's a very fragmented system. I think the countries that have done well, it's been a very top down nationally coordinated process. That's not the case here," said the councilman.
However, he's urging residents to stay the course and wear masks. He also wants everyone to check the county website to see if your primary care doctor may be administering the vaccine now as well.
"Anyone who goes on the county website can see a list that we're keeping real-time of all the providers in the county that have the vaccine," said Madden.
Val Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners says they're in the same situation. They only got 1,000 new first time doses this week as well. If they don't get more she says they could run out of doses for their clinics early next week.
"This will allow our clinic to operate through next Monday and that's only because we have vaccine from Monday and Tuesday's clinics, which had to be canceled," said Arkoosh.
However, there was some good news, the county did receive second dose vaccinations.
"I want to remind everyone wherever you got your first dose of vaccine is where you need to go to get your second dose," said Arkoosh.
They've opened a second mass vaccination clinic at Norristown Area High School.
In Montgomery County, as of now, a little less than 1.5% of the population has been vaccinated.