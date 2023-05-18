Philadelphia leaders discuss possibility of year-round schooling for students

Some experts say year-round schooling allows for early intervention if a student falls behind.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The idea of year-round schooling in Philadelphia is back in the spotlight.

The controversial proposal was one of the campaign ideas of Democratic mayoral nominee Cherelle Parker.

RELATED | Cherelle Parker poised to become first female mayor of Philadelphia

Now that Parker has won the Democratic primary, others are taking a hard look at the possibility of ditching summer in favor of full-time schooling.

One supporter of the idea is the superintendent of Philadelphia schools, Tony Watlington.

Action News confirmed that Watlington will present a pilot program for year-round schools in his five-year strategic plan.

More information will be revealed at a meeting on Thursday, May 25, officials say.

"When people hear 'year-round' education, they believe kids will attend 300 plus days of school. That's just not the case," said David Hornak, the executive director of the National Association for Year-Round Education.

Hornak said about 4% of schools across the United States already have what he calls a balanced calendar. He said it has been successful because students don't experience learning loss from a long summer break, since they are not out of school as long.

He also said it allows for early intervention if a student falls behind.

"The most widely researched model is a 45-15 (days). Forty-five consecutive school days, which is nine weeks, with 15 days off, which is three weeks," said Hornak.

Parker did not include specifics on how she would like to see this implemented in Philadelphia schools, but it could be a tough sell for parents.

"I don't like it. I like the way it is now. Sometimes changes aren't always good," said Danielle Lewis, who has a child in school.

Other parents are concerned about the buildings themselves, especially since approximately 100 of them don't have air conditioning.

"Between asbestos and lack of air conditioning, I don't think it's healthy or safe for the children to be in school all around, because they can't accommodate them," said Amira Stephens.

However, some former educators like the idea, especially since more classroom time could help with the learning loss experienced by kids during the pandemic.

"They need more structure, they don't need a lot of time off because they fall behind sometimes when they're off," said Lyn Perry, a former teacher.

There is no timeline for when the school calendar could change.