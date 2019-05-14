YMCA launching program to help teach kids water safety

The YMCA has launched a water safety program aimed at reducing drowning deaths this summer.

Studies show that 2 children die every day from drowning. African American and Hispanic children are far more likely to be victims.

The Y's program is aimed at helping kids learn the essential skills and confidence to be safe in the water.

"One of them is 'jump, push, grab' - the idea that if a child were to fall in the water, they know how to get themselves up to the surface, turn toward the edge of the pool and grab on to climb out. And the 2nd skill is 'swim, float, swim'," said Lindsay Mondick, YMCA Director of Aquatics.

"Swim, Float, Swim" helps kids swim to safety without exhausting themselves.

The Y says adults need to be water-safe too and it has programs for them.

To find water safety and swim lessons at your local YMCA, CLICK HERE.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
healthcheckdrowningchild deathswimming
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Woman and man hospitalized after shooting in Kingsessing
4 cars collide outside Channel 6 studios
'Armed and dangerous' pair wanted by N.J. State Police
More TOP STORIES News