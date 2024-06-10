Young child hospitalized after being pulled from Tacony Creek in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young child is in critical condition after being pulled from a creek in Philadelphia on Sunday.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on the 1100 block of East Wyoming Avenue near Tacony Creek in the Crescentville neighborhood.

Police responded to a 911 call reporting an unresponsive child near the water.

At the scene, officers say they found a 9-year-old boy and pulled him from the creek.

He was transported to St. Christopher's Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Authorities are investigating this incident. No further details have been released.