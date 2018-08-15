Young star athlete killed in West Oak Lane shooting

Kristian Marche is pictured above competing in the Penn Relays for Imhotep Institute Charter High School.

Philadelphia police are investigating the shooting death of a local star athlete, who was supposed to report to Penn State this week on a full track and field scholarship.18-year-old Kristian Marche was shot to death around 9:40 p.m. Monday on the 1800 Block of East Pastorius Street in West Oak Lane.When police arrived, they found Marche in a rear driveway suffering from one gunshot wound to the head.The teen was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he remained in critical condition until Tuesday, when he finally succumbed to his injuries.He was beloved in the track and field community and had earned a full athletic scholarship to Penn State University.Marche was a recent graduate of Imhotep Institute Charter High School where in addition to the track team he was a member of the football team.After news of Marche's death, Sandy Barbour, Penn State Director of Athletics, released the following statement:"Our heartfelt sympathies go out to Kristian Marche's family, friends and teammates. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy; another young person taken from his loved ones far too early. Our thoughts are with Kristian's family and friends; we will do what we can to support them and our track and field students and staff during this very difficult time."So far, police have no suspects or a motive in the killing.Police asking for the public's help in tracking down Marche's killer. If you have any information that can help the investigation you are urged to contact police.-----