Police searching for North Philadelphia murder suspect; family wants justice

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The mother of 22-year-old Zhakira Bailey is pleading for help after her daughter was gunned down in North Philadelphia last week.

"Don't hide him in your house knowing that he out there and just killed somebody. I want justice. They want justice too. How could you sit on someone knowing they just did this to someone on the street in broad daylight?"

Police say 22-year-old Jahir Williams-Hill shot and killed Zhakira last Tuesday after she and a friend arrived at the 2500 block of North 10th Street just before 4 p.m. to pick up a friend who needed a ride.

Zhakira's friends and family say she was walking away from Williams-Hill when he shot her multiple times.

Zhakira Bailey

She died at the hospital a short time later.

On Tuesday, Philadelphia police released his picture. He is wanted for murder, gun offenses and related charges.

The family says Williams-Hill works as a mentor to young kids trying to steer them from gun violence.

"They said my daughter was shot five times. No, she was shot 10 times in her back -- altogether it was 13, three grazed her."

The center where the family says Williams-Hill worked as a mentor did not get back to us for comment.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

