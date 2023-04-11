Woman dies after being shot 5 times in North Philadelphia

A woman died after she was shot multiple times near a day care in North Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman died after she was shot multiple times near a day care in North Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:24 p.m. at 10th Street and Germantown Avenue.

Police say the 22-year-old victim was shot five times: twice in the back of the head, once in the neck and once in the back and chest.

She was taken to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The shooting scene is located near a day care center.

No other injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

