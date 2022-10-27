Amber Alert: New photo released of child abducted in Downingtown; arrest warrant issued for mother

Anyone with details on the whereabouts of Zoe Moss and Vanessa Gutshall is asked to call Downingtown police at 610-633-8810.

An arrest warrant has been issued in Chester County for a woman hours after authorities announced an Amber Alert for her missing daughter.

DOWNINGTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania state police have released a new photo of Zoe Moss, the girl who was abducted by her mother earlier this week in Downingtown.

The Chester County District Attorney's Office and the Downingtown Police Department say the 6-year-old was last seen around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 in the area of East Ward Elementary School on the 400 block of Washington Avenue.

Zoe Moss

They say Moss was at that location for a court-ordered, non-school-related supervised visit with her 37-year-old biological mother, Vanessa Gutshall.

According to authorities, the supervisor of the visit reported to police that the mother fled with the child in a gray 2016 Volkswagen Jetta with a Pennsylvania license plate KXR-3699.

Investigators learned that Gutshall was last seen between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Rivertowne Restaurant & Bar in Wrightsville, Pa., about an hour west of Downingtown, near York.

"It is imperative that we find Zoe Moss immediately because of the potentially dangerous situation she is in with her mother. If anyone has information on her whereabouts or that of Vanessa Gutshall, please contact law enforcement or call 911," District Attorney Deb Ryan said in a press release Tuesday. "Just because her mother is involved does not mean she is in less danger. Zoe needs the eyes and ears of every adult to bring her to safety."

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday night for Moss. Amber Alerts are issued when a child under 18 is abducted and believed to be in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

"Law enforcement has been searching for Zoe Moss relentlessly since she was reported missing, and we will continue looking for her until she is found," Downingtown Police Chief Howard Holland said.

It is unknown what clothing the girl was last seen wearing.

Anyone with details on the whereabouts of Moss and Gutshall is asked to call Downingtown Police Department at 610-633-8810.