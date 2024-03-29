6-year-old Lin'ajah Brooker was playing with friends near the water off 8th Street when she slipped and fell into the river.

New recovery efforts underway for 6-year-old girl was swept away in swollen Chester Creek

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- New recovery efforts are underway in Delaware County's Chester, where a six-year-old girl was swept away in a creek six days ago.

Volunteers with the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue arrived in Chester Thursday. They spent several hours in the Chester Creek.

They are searching for the body of Lin'ajah Brooker. She was playing with friends near the water off 8th Street on Saturday when she slipped and fell into the swollen river.

The six-person crew will be back in the water Friday morning to search again.

Local, state and federal teams called off their recovery efforts earlier this week, saying they had exhausted all available resources.