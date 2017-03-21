ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Wheel of Fortune contestant flubs 'Streetcar' puzzle

One Wheel of Fortune contestant may hope strangers show some kindness after this guess. (WPVI)

Va-nna!

One Wheel of Fortunate contestant will certainly never forget the name of Tennesee Williams' classic play, 'A Streetcar Named Desire.'

On Tuesday's show, contestant Kevin was one letter away from solving the 'Title' puzzle.

Here's how the puzzle looked: "A Streetcar Na_ed Desire"

Then, Kevin selected a 'K.'

The crowd let out an audible gasp.

'K' was not correct.

Lisa, the eventual winner, would go on to choose an 'M,' correctly solving the puzzle, which now read, 'A Streetcar Named Desire.'

"Although you got the right answer," host Pat Sajak began to tell Lisa, "I'd rather see Kevin's play. But that's just me."

At the end of the episode, Sajak gave Kevin one last dig.

"The nice thing I can tell from meeting you, you're a nice guy, and I'll bet you have really nice friends, they're not going to make any remarks to you, they're not going to give you any grief at all. Good luck with that," Sajak said.

Kevin, who walked away with $1,000, was able to find the humor in the situation.

And even if his friends do make fun of his game show flub, hopefully, he knows he can always depend on the kindness of strangers.

