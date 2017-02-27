NEWS

Threats made against Jewish community centers in NJ, Del.

Threats were made against two Jewish community centers in the region on Monday morning.

The latest incident happened around 11 a.m., when a threat was made by phone against the Katz JCC on Springdale Road in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

The Camden County Bomb Squad, Cherry Hill Police and Cherry Hill Fire Department responded to the building.

Officials are going through the process of a full security sweep of the building.

Around 9:45 a.m., a threat against the Siegel Jewish Community Center in Talleyville, Delaware was reported.

Authorities say this is the third threat made to the center in two months. The other threats were on January 9 and 18.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.

------
Related Topics:
newsdelaware newsbomb threatjewish
Load Comments
NEWS
All the Oscar winners
Police: Woman falsely reported abduction attempt in Sicklerville
Trump's Congressional address: What you need to know
'La La Land' producer Jordan Horowitz describes 'surreal' Oscar mishap
More News
Top Stories
Hundreds of headstones vandalized at Jewish cemetery in Philly
Cosby jurors to be selected from outside Montgomery Co.
'Moonlight' wins best picture after shocking mix-up
Emma Stone reacts to best picture mix-up
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
Police: Woman falsely reported abduction attempt in Sicklerville
George W. Bush demands answers on Trump and Russia
Show More
All lanes reopen after crash on Schuylkill Expressway
School bus carrying students, crashes down Del. embankment
Broken faith: Years of ungodly abuse at NC church
Actor Bill Paxton dead at age 61
AccuWeather: Sun, Some Clouds, Milder Today
More News
Photos
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos