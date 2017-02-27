Threats were made against two Jewish community centers in the region on Monday morning.The latest incident happened around 11 a.m., when a threat was made by phone against the Katz JCC on Springdale Road in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.The Camden County Bomb Squad, Cherry Hill Police and Cherry Hill Fire Department responded to the building.Officials are going through the process of a full security sweep of the building.Around 9:45 a.m., a threat against the Siegel Jewish Community Center in Talleyville, Delaware was reported.Authorities say this is the third threat made to the center in two months. The other threats were on January 9 and 18.So far, no injuries have been reported.------