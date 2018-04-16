Starbucks CEO orders 'unconscious bias' training after 'reprehensible' arrest

Starbucks CEO speaks to Good Morning America on April 16, 2018. (WPVI)

BILL HUTCHINSON
CENTER CITY --
The chief executive officer of Starbucks says he will order managers of the coffee giant's stores to undergo training on how to spot "unconscious bias" after witnesses said two black men were arrested at a Philadelphia shop for doing nothing but sitting at a table.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner speaks to Action News on Starbucks arrests
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross says the officer involved the controversial Starbucks incident did not want to make the arrest.

"I'll say the circumstances surrounding the incident and the outcome at our store on Thursday were reprehensible," Starbucks' CEO Kevin Johnson said in an exclusive interview with ABC News' "Good Morning America" today.

Starbucks CEO expected to meet arrested men. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on April 16, 2018.



"So, clearly, there's an opportunity for us to provide clarity and in addition to that I'd say there's training, more training that we're going to do with our store managers, not only around the guidelines but training around unconscious bias," Johnson said.

Protesters gather at Center City Starbucks: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 6 p.m., April 15, 2018


