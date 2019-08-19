From the best spot for fun on a rainy day to the best hidden-gem museum, here are some of Philadelphia Magazine's picks for the best of Philly 2019 in fun & games.
Best Rainy Day Fun
Thirsty Dice | Website |FB
17th & Fairmount Ave (entrance on 17th), Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 765-2679
Best Cultural Institution
Philadelphia Orchestra | Website | FB
Kimmel Center's Verizon Hall, 300 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
215.893.1999 (ticket sales)
Best College Playground
The Post at Cira Garage|Website |FB
129 S 30th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
(267) 353-8521
Best Public Space
Cherry Street Pier | Website | FB
121 N. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 923-0818
Best Fun with Balls
Topgolf- Mt. Laurel | Website | FB
104 Centerton Rd., Mt. Laurel Township, NJ 08054
(856) 793-4086
Best Hidden Gem Museum
The Colored Girls Museum |Website| FB
4613 Newhall Street, Philadelphia, PA 19144
(215) 251-1653
Best Hard-to-get-ticket
Broadway Philadelphia: Hamilton, the Musical | Tickets
Forrest Theatre
August 27-November 17, 2019
1114 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-893-1999
Best Cultural Tour
Parkway Central Library-Free Library of Philadelphia |Website|
1901 Vine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 686-5322
Best Institution to Re-Discover
Philadelphia Zoo | Website | FB
3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104
The Best of Philly 2019 for Fun, Games & Culture
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More