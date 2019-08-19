The Best of Philly 2019 for Fun, Games & Culture

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
From the best spot for fun on a rainy day to the best hidden-gem museum, here are some of Philadelphia Magazine's picks for the best of Philly 2019 in fun & games.

Best Rainy Day Fun

Thirsty Dice | Website |FB

17th & Fairmount Ave (entrance on 17th), Philadelphia, PA 19130

(215) 765-2679

Best Cultural Institution

Philadelphia Orchestra | Website | FB

Kimmel Center's Verizon Hall, 300 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

215.893.1999 (ticket sales)

Best College Playground

The Post at Cira Garage|Website |FB

129 S 30th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104

(267) 353-8521

Best Public Space

Cherry Street Pier | Website | FB

121 N. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106

(215) 923-0818

Best Fun with Balls

Topgolf- Mt. Laurel | Website | FB

104 Centerton Rd., Mt. Laurel Township, NJ 08054

(856) 793-4086

Best Hidden Gem Museum

The Colored Girls Museum |Website| FB

4613 Newhall Street, Philadelphia, PA 19144

(215) 251-1653

Best Hard-to-get-ticket

Broadway Philadelphia: Hamilton, the Musical | Tickets

Forrest Theatre

August 27-November 17, 2019

1114 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

215-893-1999

Best Cultural Tour

Parkway Central Library-Free Library of Philadelphia |Website|

1901 Vine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 686-5322

Best Institution to Re-Discover

Philadelphia Zoo | Website | FB

3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104
