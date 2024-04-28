Mother of man killed in Philadelphia shooting years ago still seeks justice for her family

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia mother mourning the loss of her son is trying to find out who killed him, and she's asking for the public's help.

Tahiyyah Wilson Ruff describes her son, Khalise Wilson, as a genuine guy.

"I can't see myself without my son like he's a genuine soul, he's a family man, a people person. He loved everyone," she said.

She says the afternoon of December 18, 2022, the 27-year-old was with friends along the 1400 block of West Sparks Street in Philadelphia's Ogontz section.

Just after 1 p.m., police were called to the area for a shooting.

"I heard that he was walking with two other guys," Ruff recalled.

That's when she says another man came out and started firing.

Wilson was the only one hit and he died at the hospital. The two guys he was with ran from the scene.

"What was the motive of you doing that to my son?" Ruff questioned.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

Ruff says despite all the sadness, she knows she has to remain present for her grandson.

"I know he would want me to be strong for him and his son, right? And for myself and all of his family. And this is just a really, really overwhelming situation," she said.