Pro-Palestinian protesters remain on University of Pennsylvania's campus despite warnings to disband

Students told Action News they want campus life to return to what it was.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's been more than 24 hours since the University of Pennsylvania called for a group of pro-Palestinian protestors to pack up and leave campus.

The encampment includes both students and outside demonstrators. Organizers say they aren't going anywhere.

"We have three demands and we will not be leaving until those demands are met," explained Emma Herndon, a student organizer of the Gaza Solidarity Encampment.

On Thursday, a rally at City Hall led the group to the University of Pennsylvania campus where they set up camp.

"Our demands are to disclose the university endowment, to divest from Israeli, and defend voices of pro-Palestine voices on campus," explained Herndon.

On Friday, Penn's interim president called for the group to disband.

"Failure to disband the encampment immediately and to adhere to Penn's policies will result in sanctions consistent with our due process procedures as they apply to students, faculty, and staff," expressed Interim President J. Larry Jameson in a letter to the community.

"As students and as members of the Philadelphia community we have rights to protest and take a space on this campus," said Herndon.

The letter, however, mentions credible reports of harassment and intimidation, which have been documented.

It goes on to mention the encampment itself violates the university's facilities policies and certain actions by some protestors violate Penn's open expression guidelines as well as state and federal law.

"I support the right for people to protest always as they should have. I think it brings in a lot of outsider antagonists," explained one Penn student to Action News.

Students want campus life to return to what it was, while university officials say maintaining a safe inclusive campus is a priority.

"The general feeling on campus is obviously we want no violence but somehow they're gonna have to move," a student said.

Meanwhile, Jewish students from neighboring schools are concerned.

"If you're going to make intense claims you have to stand behind it. I'm letting them see me. It's making a lot of bold claims with a lot of fear goals rather than trying to spread a message of hope for something better," said Daniel Nahamo, a Drexel student.

A 'Say No to Hate' rally is planned for Sunday in support of the Jewish community.

Read the full letter sent to the Penn community on Friday:

"To the Penn community,



At Penn, we pursue our academic mission guided by fundamental commitments to upholding freedom of inquiry and open expression, while maintaining a safe, inclusive, and respectful campus community.



Over the last 24 hours, we have closely monitored the protest that evolved into an encampment on College Green. We have vigilantly supported the rights of our community members to protest peacefully. Representatives from Open Expression, University Life, and faculty leadership have engaged with some of the protestors, with limited access to the broader group.



Unfortunately, blatant violations of University policies and credible reports of harassing and intimidating conduct compel us to protect the safety and security of our campus community.



The encampment itself violates the University's facilities policies. The harassing and intimidating comments and actions by some of the protesters, which were reported and documented by many in our community, violate Penn's open expression guidelines and state and federal law, including Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. All members of our community deserve to access our facilities without fear of harassment or being subjected to discriminatory comments or threats.



The vandalism of the statue in front of College Hall with antisemitic graffiti was especially reprehensible and will be investigated as a hate crime.



As we have repeatedly emphasized, we will uphold free speech and the productive exchange of ideas, but we will not allow any actions that harass, threaten, or intimidate others. We have also said that the safety of our community is paramount, and we will live up to our commitment.



I am deeply saddened and troubled that our many efforts to respectfully engage in discourse, support open expression, and create a community that is free of hate and inclusive for everyone have been ignored by those who choose to disrupt and intimidate.



We have notified the protestors of their legal and policy violations. Failure to disband the encampment immediately and to adhere to Penn's policies will result in sanctions consistent with our due process procedures as they apply to students, faculty, and staff."