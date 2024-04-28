Crime survivors, families gather for healing vigil in Philadelphia church

Parents said events like this encourage them to speak out and create more resources for survivors and families.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Salt and Light Church in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood transformed into a safe space for crime survivors and loved ones on Saturday night.

Survivors and their families shared traumatic stories during the annual Survivors Speak National Healing Vigil, marking the end of National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

"We're a mixed bag of all types of traumas, but we've come together to love each other, to support each other, and make a difference," said Yolanda Jennings, the coordinator of the Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice Philadelphia chapter.

"I myself lost my sister, my cousin, and just nine weeks ago, my 26-year-old son was killed in Columbus, Ohio, by police during a mental health crisis," said Jennings.

Jennings fights for change for her family and others grieving, like Leroy West.

"My daughter was murdered in 2016, four days before her 20th birthday. He murdered four women and tried to kill a fifth, but she was able to get away," said West.

West is the director of Philadelphia's Parents of Murdered Children chapter, while Evette Tucker created the nonprofit Handz Off to raise awareness about child molestation.

"I am a mother of a victim who was molested from the age of 5 to 15," said Tucker. "Not having the support I needed at the time, I decided to take something negative and bring something positive out of it."

These parents said events like this encourage them to speak out and find solutions, such as creating more resources for survivors and families.

That includes a trauma recovery center in Philadelphia, passing legislation that would provide housing protections for domestic abuse victims, and building relationships with police.

"You get together with people who share trauma," said Tucker. "Although trauma is horrible, it uplifts you to let you know you're not alone."

"This a family I never knew I had," said West. "We're part of a group that no one wants to be a part of. No one asked to be a part of it, but it's here."

They say they'll never forget the people behind their purpose: their loved ones.

"Colin was very proud of what I was doing, and he would want me to continue," said Jennings.

"That's what my daughter is telling me, 'You still got work to do.' I'm glad to be here," said West.