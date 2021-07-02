Food & Drink

Top 6: Jessica Boyington visits 1-900-Ice-Cream in Kensington

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Jessica Boyington visits 1-900-Ice-Cream

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The sweetest snack in all of Philadelphia: It's 1-900-Ice-Cream!

And I got an exclusive peek into the facilities and how they pack each unique pint from start to finish.


Ryan Fitzgerald is the owner and founder of the brand.

He's actually a self-taught cook and originally used his skills to run an underground restaurant underneath of his apartment.

"I started just as a hobby cooking food," Ryan said.

A long and tasty story later, he took up some factory space in Kensington, with the idea to create quirky ice cream pints using local grass-fed dairy and the purest ingredients you can buy.

"We don't use any flavoring or extracts," Ryan said. "Donut ice cream has actual donuts blended into the base."


All of the flavors are made with the idea of using three main components: A familiar base, a crunch or chunk, and a swirl, creating eccentric combinations that they rarely repeat.

Since the start, Ryan has created over 400 flavors with his team.

When I visited, I was able to try Thunder Lion. That's cold-steeped coffee ice cream, peanut butter bb sauce, extra dark pretzels, Heath bar crunch and salted caramel brulé swirl. Holy Moly!

To get your own taste, you have to sign up for the flavor drop email through the website 1900icecream.com.

Check out the other sweet stops in the Top 6 Summer Sweet Treats!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkphiladelphiadessertsice cream
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News