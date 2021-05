PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia.It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday on the 5200 block of Burton Street.Police found a 34-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.Three other people were grazed by the bullets. They were hospitalized in stable condition.Police said there are no suspects or a motive at this time.