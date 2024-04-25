Family remembers teen killed on Delaware State University campus: 'She was a light'

The family of Camay De Silva says she was visiting her best friend on campus when she was shot.

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- A shooting on the campus of Delaware State University left an 18-year-old woman dead over the weekend.

She later died at the hospital.

Dover police say she was an innocent victim and had nothing to do with the situation.

"I have to be grateful for the time that she spent with us because in the 18 years of her life, she gave us a lot," said the victim's grandfather. "The last couple of days, we sit around displaced. We want to see her come through that door."

Her family describes the 18-year-old as witty, encouraging, comical and smart.

Camay's future included a career in cybersecurity.

She graduated high school with honors in 2023 and began college at Morgan State University before a mass shooting there last October pushed her closer to home.

"The day she was at Morgan State and they had an unfortunate shooting there, she let us all know she was OK. As soon as school was out of lockdown, she took the next train home," said the victim's aunt, Charlotte De Silva Davis.

De Silva was currently a computer science major at Delaware Technical Community College.

Her mother says she was in the process of transferring to Delaware State.

"She wanted to go to DSU, she went there to get a feel for the campus. She also knew other students there. It was, you know, 'I'm going to be here soon. I'm getting comfortable,'" said Camay's mother, Shanelle De Silva. "She had nothing to do with the shooting, and it's just like, you just took something that had nothing to do with what you had going on."

On Thursday, while her family waits for answers, they say their main goal is to keep her name alive. They add they are praying for law enforcement and the local community as they are forced to manage this tragedy.

"That's the one thing I want everyone to know about her is she was a light and she was about love," said the victim's mother.

Dover police detectives are still actively investigating this incident and urge anyone with information to call 302-736-7130. You can remain anonymous.