1 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Western Pa. courthouse, officials say

MASONTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --A shooting outside of a courthouse in western Pennsylvania has left one person dead and four others injured, according to authorities.
The shooting happened at the Fayette County Magistrate Court in Masontown Wednesday afternoon.
Four victims were transported to the hospital, a spokesperson for the Fayette County Emergency Management told ABC News.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is unclear whether the gunman was among those shot.
A law enforcement official was among the victims, the Pennsylvania State Police's Troop B, which handles Fayette County, wrote on Twitter.
A witness told ABC Pittsburgh affiliate WTAE that a man opened fire on a woman running across the street.
Police are still on the scene at this hour, with a large area and a car in front of the building surrounded by crime scene tape.
Authorities say there is no immediate threat to the public, but have not released any information about the shooter.
---
Information from ABC News was used in this report.
-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps