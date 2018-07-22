1 injured, 6 displaced after house fire breaks out in Newark

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --
Officials are on the scene of a house fire in Newark, Delaware that injured one and displaced six.

The fire broke out shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday at 702 Birchwood Drive.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control in about a half hour.

One person was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Red Cross is also responding to the scene for six adults who are displaced.

There is no word on what may have sparked the fire.

