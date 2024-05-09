1 killed in Camden County house fire; 5 officers and 2 firefighters injured

Five officers who were trying to help the victim were hospitalized for smoke inhalation injuries.
WATERFORD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A house fire in Camden County, New Jersey left one person dead and several others injured, including five police officers and two firefighters.
It happened around 1:18 p.m. Thursday on the 400 block of Cooper Folly Road in Waterford Township.
Officials say a person inside the home was pronounced dead.
Five officers who were trying to help the victim were hospitalized for smoke inhalation injuries.
Officials say two firefighters were also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The fire was placed under control at 1:49 p.m.
The cause of the blaze and the victim's identity have not been released.