1 killed in Camden County house fire; 5 officers and 2 firefighters injured

Five officers who were trying to help the victim were hospitalized for smoke inhalation injuries.

WATERFORD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A house fire in Camden County, New Jersey left one person dead and several others injured, including five police officers and two firefighters.

It happened around 1:18 p.m. Thursday on the 400 block of Cooper Folly Road in Waterford Township.

Officials say a person inside the home was pronounced dead.

Chopper 6 over fatal fire in Camden County on May 9, 2024.

Officials say two firefighters were also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire was placed under control at 1:49 p.m.

The cause of the blaze and the victim's identity have not been released.