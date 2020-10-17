Police investigate North Philly shootings: 1 killed, 1 injured

Deadly Shooting

Water Street Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating two separate shootings in North Philadelphia hours apart.The first shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Friday on the 3400 block of North Marshall Street.Police said a man was found shot in the head in a vehicle.The victim, whose identity remains unknown, was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.Another shooting in North Philadelphia seriously injured a man.Police said a 37-year old man was hit by gunfire multiple times around 1 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of East Water Street.The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital by a private vehicle where he underwent surgery. His condition has not been released.No arrests have been made in either shooting.