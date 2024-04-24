Teen shot after group on dirt bikes tries to steal scooter in South Philadelphia, police say

The 6abc Data Journalism team found that so far this year, 122 ATVs and dirt bikes have been seized by police.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenage delivery driver was shot and wounded in Philadelphia on Wednesday after a group of males on dirt bikes allegedly tried to rob him.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. near 10th and South streets.

Police say a delivery scooter had been parked in that area, where a group of suspects attempted to take it.

A short time later, investigators believe the 17-year-old owner confronted the group of six to eight masked males on dirt bikes.

The attempted robbery then allegedly led to a blocks-long chase as the teen tried to get away.

Surveillance video caught some of the suspects in their pursuit of the teen.

According to police, the teen was chased about 10 blocks before gunfire rang out.

The teen was then shot in the leg, and investigators say he crashed the motorized scooter into a parked car near 10th and Federal streets.

He is now hospitalized in stable condition. The scooter was left behind by the attempted robbers.

"We believe the 17-year-old, after being shot, was able to drive his motorized scooter about 100 feet south on 10th Street, where he crashed into a parked, unattended vehicle. That's where we found the scooter. That's where we found the 17-year-old shooting victim," said Scott Small, with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Police say the group was dressed in all black and was able to get away after the shooting.

One shell casing was recovered at the scene.

Residents in the area told Action News this incident is concerning.

"It's unbelievable. Everything has gotten out of hand," said Angela DeVito from South Philadelphia.

"It's kind of sad actually, because he's just trying to make a living out here and he's probably just minding his business or whatever," added Brandon Keo from South Philadelphia.

Keo has been making deliveries in Philadelphia for years and says he steers clear of groups of dirt bikes and ATVs.

"I just avoid them and then just worry about my deliveries, that's all," he said.

In light of this worry from the community, police have been cracking down on dirt bikes and ATV riders in recent months.

Action News rode along with police last month as officers went after illegal ATVs and dirt bikes.

The 6abc Data Journalism team found that so far this year, 122 have been seized by authorities.

Despite this, some neighbors say the crackdown will only do so much to stop crime.

"Everyone has an idea to make things better, but I don't think I'll live to see it," one resident said.

Investigators are still searching for the suspects in this case. Officers are trying to get a better description of the group.

Anyone with information should contact the police.

