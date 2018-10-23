1 killed, 1 injured in West Philadelphia shooting

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday along the 100 block of West Gurney Street in West Philadelphia.

Arriving officers found a 26-year-old man shot in the head and neck. He was rushed to Temple University where he died.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the nose and is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

