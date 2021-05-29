1-person in custody after SWAT teams surround home in Deptford, NJ: Officials

DEPTFORD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities say one man is in custody after dozens of armed officers surrounded a home for several hours in Deptford, New Jersey.Neighbors in the area of Pasadena Avenue and Hurfville Road were informed Saturday afternoon to shelter-in-place as a SWAT team responded."It's a little scary when you hear gunshots, and you got kids," said Will Phillips, who lives nearby.Phillips says he pulled over when he saw all the flashing lights."I was coming from the Home Depot. I saw the cops. I stopped and turned around, and I saw them behind the cars with guns drawn. I heard four or five gunshots go off, and that's why I kind of stayed," he added.Law enforcement used drones to surveil the area in the 1900 block of Pasadena Ave.The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office and several local departments assisted.Groups of neighbors gathered to watch.Some were not home when the incident started and was not allowed back into their homes for a few hours."Insane. I don't know what's going on, but it's kind of scary, especially living in the area," said Dana Smith of Deptford.Keith Perry of Mantua, who was in Deptford attending a Memorial Day party, said, "We came up to heritage just because we had to grab a bag of ice and we saw all the cops, and we followed them to where they were going, and then we saw them and said, 'It's time to turn around and go back home because we don't know what's going on.'"Around 6:30 p.m., most of the officers left the area but caught up with the suspect a short time later, a few blocks away, and arrested him.No one was injured, officials confirm.Gloucester County detectives say the man arrested will face state and federal charges but haven't released any more details.