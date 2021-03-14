Gun shots fired overnight in Camden County

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Winslow Township, Camden County are searching for the person who fired several shots in the area early Sunday morning.

The calls came in at around 1:00 a.m. for police to respond to the area of Wiltons Circle Development after residents reported hearing gunshots fired. Initial reports indicate a person inside a vehicle fired off several rounds of gunfire on Meeting House Lane.

Police closed off a two-block radius while investigating and discovered several shell casings throughout the area. So far, no victims have been reported. Local Police along with the Camden County Prosecutors Office continue to investigate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
winslowcrimegun violence
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Early morning light in the sky around Philly area from SpaceX launch
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
Mom overturns wrongful convictions, catches true killer in daughter's murder
AccuWeather: Sunny and windy, enhanced fire danger today
Another 45 Philly schools to open Monday for Pre-K to 2nd grade students
Oscars 2021: Nominations to be announced Monday
Black Doctor's COVID-19 Consortium passes 25,000 vaccine doses distributed
Show More
Crash closes NB lanes of I-476 in Radnor Twp. for several hours
Italy prepares for Easter lockdown as COVID cases grow exponentially
Philadelphia Police Sgt. O'Connor killed in line of duty 1 year ago
City grassroots organizers gather to discuss gun violence solutions
Police investigate sexual assault of Temple University student
More TOP STORIES News